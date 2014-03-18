Owner of NFL's Indianapolis Colts checks into health facility

James Irsay, owner of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters March 17, 2014. REUTERS/City of Carmel Police Department/Handout via Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Billionaire James Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has checked into a health care facility following his arrest on suspicion of intoxicated driving and possession of a controlled substance, the National Football League team said on Tuesday.

Irsay, 54, who has not been formally charged, was stopped late on Sunday for driving at a slow speed, stopping in the roadway and failing to signal a turn. He failed several roadside field-sobriety tests, police in Carmel, Indiana, said.

Irsay “took the first steps toward regaining good health”, the NFL team said.

He had been booked into the Hamilton County jail early on Monday and released later in the day after posting bond.

“He voluntarily checked into a highly respected health care facility and is committed to undergoing the treatment and care necessary to help him meet his challenges head-on,” the team said in a statement. It did not identify the facility.

Carmel police said a search of Irsay’s vehicle yielded multiple prescription drugs that did not match the labels on any of the prescription pill bottles found.

Irsay was arrested on the preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. He has not been formally charged by the state, the Hamilton County prosecuting attorney said on Monday.

Forbes magazine listed Irsay’s net worth at about $1.6 billion as of March.