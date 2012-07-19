FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL: Colts sign top draft pick Luck to contract
July 19, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

NFL: Colts sign top draft pick Luck to contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Indianapolis Colts secured the key component to their offense by signing quarterback Andrew Luck, the top pick in the National Football League’s (NFL) April draft, to a contract, the team said on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Colts but a report on the NFL’s website said Luck agreed to a four-year contract with a fifth-year team option.

Luck, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist while playing at Stanford University, is considered one of the most polished quarterback prospects in recent years.

He is taking over the reins of the Colts’ offense from four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Peyton Manning, who joined the Denver Broncos this year after being released by Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, the Washington Redskins signed quarterback Robert Griffin III, the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, to a reported deal worth $21.1 million over four years.

(This story has corrected third paragraph to show Luck was Heisman finalist, not winner)

Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
