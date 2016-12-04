Oct 16, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) reaches back to pass downfield against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is set to return on Monday against the New York Jets.

He suffered the concussion after taking a sack in the fourth quarter of the Nov. 20 win against the Tennessee Titans when his head bounced off the turf.

Luck's concussion caused him to miss his team's Thanksgiving Day contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which the Colts lost 28-7.

Indianapolis is 5-6 but is just one game out of the AFC South lead and is positioned to make a playoff run.

"You want to have all your guys out there and certainly Andrew is a guy you want to have on the field," Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano told reporters.

"Everybody is excited about that."

Luck returned to the practice field Monday and met with an independent neurologist on Friday, clearing the way for him to take the field.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)