Beaten Colts hope for better Luck next time

Nov 2, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) runs the ball during overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina defeated Indianapolis 29-26 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Questions concerning Andrew Luck’s health remained unanswered on Monday after another uneven performance left further doubts about the Indianapolis quarterback’s well being.

The Pro Bowl signal-caller has struggled to find consistency with many pointing to injuries as the reason for his poor form.

Luck provided new evidence to examine in the Colts’ 29-26 overtime defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

During a sloppy night that featured steady rain, Luck rallied his team from a 23-6 hole but also looked out of sorts and tossed three interceptions.

His final errant throw in OT gave unbeaten Carolina (7-0) the ball and allowed them to move in for the game-winning field goal.

“I messed it up at the end by throwing an interception,” Luck told reporters. “I‘m disappointed in myself. It’s hard to find perspective right now.”

Following a stellar 2014 campaign that saw him toss 40 touchdowns and lead Indianapolis to the AFC Championship, something is clearly amiss with Luck.

He is 1-5 as the Colts starter this year. He has 13 TD passes to 12 interceptions and is completing only 54 percent of his passes.

But more than the numbers, Luck no longer looks the part and his decision-making and throws appear off by a large margin.

“It’s my problem and it is hurting the team,” Luck said. “And I’ve got to fix it.”

He and the Colts (3-5) have been coy about his health concerns, though they seem to be a factor in his decline.

Luck missed two games with a shoulder injury last month, and recent reports suggest that the QB has been playing with fractured ribs since Week Three.

The NFL is investigating whether the Colts withheld the ailment, while the rest of the football world scrutinize each game looking for clues as to what lies behind Luck’s fading form.