Colts have more bad Luck as quarterback injured again

Nov 8, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has a lacerated kidney and partial abdominal muscle tear and could be sidelined for up to six weeks, the National Football League team said on Tuesday.

The injury, incurred during the fourth quarter of the team’s 27-24 victory over the previously unbeaten Denver Broncos on Sunday, should not require surgery.

”Andrew was sore after the game and was feeling a little worse Monday afternoon so we sent him to get tests,” head coach Chuck Pagano said in a press release.

“It’s way too early to guess how long Andrew will be out. We’re going to keep listening to the doctors and evaluating his progress on a week by week basis.

“We’ve got all the confidence in the world in Matt Hasselbeck and we’re not going to put Andrew back out there until he’s healed and ready to go.”

While the absence of Luck, a three-times Pro Bowler, deals a setback to the Colts’ postseason aspirations, the blow is cushioned by the presence of capable 40-year-old backup Hasselbeck.

He has already filled in nicely this season, going 2-0 as a starter when Luck was absent through a shoulder injury.

The 4-5 Colts, who lead the weak AFC South, have a bye this weekend.