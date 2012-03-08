Colts fans depressed, hopeful after Manning departure

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - The departure of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning on Wednesday left fans depressed and the city wondering what it will do without a top drawing card and prominent benefactor.

Manning’s 14-year starring tenure with the National Football League team, which concluded just before the Colts were due to pay him a $28 million bonus, made him the best-known figure in the capital city of 800,000 people and helped dispel its sleepy nickname, “Naptown.”

“It’s like your sister divorcing your best friend. Man, we are going to miss him,” said long-time fan Marty Murphy.

“It is still hard to comprehend that he is not part of our team,” said event planner Donna Imus. “His contribution to this city was unmatched.”

Indianapolis has a children’s hospital named for Manning, his charity for disadvantaged youth handed out $350,000 in grants in Indiana last year, and Manning’s passing wizardry and the Colts’ success gave the city sorely needed attention and generated hotel and restaurant bookings.

Many Colts fans lamented the loss of Manning, much as fans in Cleveland, another mid-sized Midwestern city in neighboring Ohio, were crushed when home-state basketball hero LeBron James announced he was leaving the National Basketball Association Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

Manning, who turns 36 later this month, was sidelined last season by multiple surgeries on his neck and the Colts posted the worst record in the league, with two wins and 14 losses.

That dismal performance qualified the team for the No. 1 draft pick in next month’s NFL draft, widely expected to be Stanford University’s stand out quarterback Andrew Luck.

LUCK IN WINGS

Having Luck in the wings made it easier to release the sure Hall of Famer Manning. Some blamed the Colts’ obligation to pay Manning a $28 million bonus if he stayed.

“Peyton Manning’s release is more about the $28 million (bonus) than anything else,” groused Louis Mahern of Indianapolis. “If he wins a Super Bowl somewhere else, look out,” he said

Mahern compared the Colts’ move to the Boston Red Sox’s fateful decision to let go three-time Cy Young award pitcher Roger Clemens and then see him win three more awards for other teams.

Last month, doctors pronounced Manning ready to play but the uncertainty about his health and a team shakeup -- owner Jim Irsay earlier fired the general manager, his assistant and the head coach -- made Manning’s departure less shocking.

“Peyton only has a few years left and may not want to be part of a rebuilding phase,” said James Mooney, an airport manager, who said the money due Manning could be used on other players. “Peyton will be missed, but it was the right thing to do for everyone involved.”

“The fan base is really down about this,” said ColtsAuthority.com blogger Brett Mock. “You do have the injury to his neck and the worry about how well he can play. If you have to do this, now is the time to do it.”

The Colts’ great success with Manning -- 11 playoff appearances and a 2007 Super Bowl championship -- gave the team and the city plenty of television exposure and attracted tourists.

Indianapolis, the state capital located in the middle of the state, is headquarters for pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and is home to an assortment of health insurers, biomedical companies, and other businesses, but many people think of the city as home to the Colts and their powerful offense, led by Manning.

GRACEFUL EXIT

An official at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis said Manning had raised “a great deal of money” for the facility, which will retain its association with him. Manning also narrated Indianapolis’ promotional video, for free.

“He really epitomizes the image of our city,” said Chris Gahl of the Indianapolis Convention & Visitors Association, adding there was no one in line to replace him.

Manning, whose dead-pan sense of humor were often featured on his commercials, ranked second behind LeBron James as the top earners among U.S. team sports stars in 2011, earning $23 million in salary and $15 million more in endorsements, according to Sports Illustrated.

Manning departs his team on different terms than did rising star James, who announced he was signing a free-agent contract after seven seasons in Cleveland on a much-hyped televised special dubbed “The Decision.”

James, roundly booed and frequently met with mocking slogans when he returns to Cleveland to play the lowly Cavaliers, admitted later he could have handled his departure with more tact and sensitivity.

Sports management consultant Milton Thompson said the Colts successfully managed Manning’s departure to avoid a fan rebellion.

Indianapolis ticket broker Mike Peduto said Colts’ games would remain a hot ticket, thanks to the anticipation over new top-level quarterback Andrew Luck.

“Every era must eventually come to an end,” said Mark Williams, the owner of a local communications firm.