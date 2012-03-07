FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 7, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

Factbox: Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Quarterback Peyton Manning was released by the National Football League’s (NFL) Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, making him a free agent after a brilliant 14-year run with the team.

* Born March 24, 1976, in New Orleans.

* Selected first overall at the 1998 NFL Draft by the Colts out of the University of Tennessee.

* After 3-13 rookie season, posts 138-54 record over the next 12 seasons with the club.

* Four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, was named to 11 Pro Bowls

* Won Super Bowl MVP award in 2007 after leading Colts to 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the NFL title game.

* Took Indianapolis to a second Super Bowl, losing 31-17 in 2010 to the New Orleans Saints.

* Leaves as Colts’ all-time leader in touchdown passes (399), and yards passing (54,828).

* Threw for more than 4,000 yards in a season an NFL record 11 times.

* Neck surgery on September 8, 2011, sidelines him for entire season.

* Doctors on February 2, 2012, declare Manning fit to return

Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.