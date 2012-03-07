Factbox: Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning

(Reuters) - Quarterback Peyton Manning was released by the National Football League’s (NFL) Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, making him a free agent after a brilliant 14-year run with the team.

* Born March 24, 1976, in New Orleans.

* Selected first overall at the 1998 NFL Draft by the Colts out of the University of Tennessee.

* After 3-13 rookie season, posts 138-54 record over the next 12 seasons with the club.

* Four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, was named to 11 Pro Bowls

* Won Super Bowl MVP award in 2007 after leading Colts to 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the NFL title game.

* Took Indianapolis to a second Super Bowl, losing 31-17 in 2010 to the New Orleans Saints.

* Leaves as Colts’ all-time leader in touchdown passes (399), and yards passing (54,828).

* Threw for more than 4,000 yards in a season an NFL record 11 times.

* Neck surgery on September 8, 2011, sidelines him for entire season.

* Doctors on February 2, 2012, declare Manning fit to return