FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colts part ways with quarterback Peyton Manning
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 7, 2012 / 12:36 AM / 6 years ago

Colts part ways with quarterback Peyton Manning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (C) talks while standing between Colts quarterbacks Dan Orlovsky (L) and Curtis Painter on the field prior to the Colts' NFL football game versus the Houston Texans in Indianapolis December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning was released by the Indianapolis Colts after a 14-year stint with the franchise that included a Super Bowl win and four league National Football League MVP awards, the team said on Wednesday.

Manning, 35, missed the entire 2011 season after neck surgery last September and was due a $28 million bonus if the club had decided to keep him.

“We’re here to announce the conclusion of Peyton’s playing career with the Colts,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said during an emotional news conference in Indianapolis. “We’re here very much as well to honor all the incredible memories and incredible things that he’s done for the franchise.”

Doctors have cleared Manning, who broke all of the team’s career quarterbacking records and never missed a start before last season, to resume his career and he has resumed training.

The Colts, who had a league-worst 2-14 record during Manning’s absence, have the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, where Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck is widely pegged as the top choice.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.