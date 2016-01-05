Colts give coach Pagano extension despite poor season

Dec 13, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano looks on during the fourth quarter in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. The Jacksonville Jaguars won 51-16. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Indianapolis Colts gave coach Chuck Pagano a four-year contract extension on Monday despite a rocky season and expectations that the franchise may move in a new direction.

Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Pagano, who just finished his fourth year with the Colts, survived a disappointing 8-8 season, injuries to his franchise quarterback Andrew Luck and a reported rift with the management.

“I wouldn’t trade this season for nothing,” Pagano told reporters. “And we’ve had some good ones ... but this one, you are going to look back on this one and say, ‘all the adversity, all the obstacles and you never quit.’”

Pagano posted three straight 11-5 campaigns and a trip to the AFC Championship a season ago before this past year.

Indianapolis came in as Super Bowl contenders but that was quickly derailed by the fall of Luck who played in just seven games due to various injuries.

The Colts rallied to win their final two games and the franchise stuck with their inspirational leader who during the 2012 campaign battled through cancer treatment.

“It was careful consideration. It wasn’t fan pressure, player pressure or anything along those lines,” said Colts owner Jim Irsay.

“Chuck has won (41) games in the last four years. That’s not easy to do.”