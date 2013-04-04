No penalties over allegations of sexual preference questions

(Reuters) - An investigation into allegations that at least one NFL team inquired about the sexual orientation of a prospective player at this year’s scouting combine will not result in any penalties, the National Football League said on Thursday.

The NFL launched a review after a player who attended the February combine in Indianapolis said during a radio interview that he was asked about his sexual orientation, which the league says is against the rules.

“Our review has not established any specific violations, but we have made it clear to our clubs what is acceptable when interviewing potential players and other job candidates,” the NFL said in a statement.

While the NFL has completed its review, it could still take action if new information surfaces that establishes a clear violation of the rules.

Colorado tight end Nick Kasa, who did not identify the team or teams involved, said during an interview: ”They ask you like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend? Are you married? Do you like girls?’ Those kinds of things, and you know it was just kind of weird.

“But they would ask you with a straight face and it’s a pretty weird experience altogether.”