Cowboys' Bryant suffers broken foot, set for surgery

Sep 13, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) gets his right ankle worked on by trainers while on the bench in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant suffered a broken bone in his foot on Sunday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, the team announced. Bryant caught five passes for 48 yards in the Cowboys’ 27-26season-opening win over the New York Giants but exited during the second half with the injury. “We anticipate doing surgery on (Bryant’s foot), and him being out,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters.

“We want to be careful about making the entire judgment here. But he did break a bone.” Dallas rallied from 23-13 down in the fourth quarter to win Sunday’s game against the Giants on their final drive. Bryant led the NFL with 16 touchdown receptions last season, and had 1,320 yards receiving. Dallas rewarded him with a new five-year, $70 million contract in the off-season after the wide out had threatened to skip training camp and possibly the regular season.