Dallas receiver Bryant could be out longer with foot injury

Sep 13, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) gets his right ankle worked on by trainers while on the bench in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys could be without star wide receiver Dez Bryant longer than initially expected after breaking a small bone in his foot in their win against the New York Giants last week, according to NFL.com.

Two-time Pro Bowler Bryant, 26, could miss between 10 and 12 weeks instead of the initial projection of four to six weeks after he required a bone graft as part of his surgery, the league’s website reported on Sunday.

The talented wide receiver suffered a fracture in the bone running along the outside of his right foot during the opening game victory.

Dallas had opted against placing Bryant on the injured reserve/designated-to-return list since that would keep him out of action for a minimum of eight weeks and they hoped to have him back earlier.

“I think you’re always trying to assess how long a player is going to be out and the value of that guy,” coach Jason Garrett said on Friday.

“In Dez’s case, we want to give him every opportunity to be back as soon as he can. We’re optimistic that he can be back soon, and obviously he’s an impact player for us.”