Cowboys coach Garrett 'safe' despite team's poor record

Oct 11, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium. The Patriots beat the Cowboys 30-6. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Several head coaches are likely to be fired on Monday after the National Football League’s regular season finale but Jason Garrett is not expected to be among them, despite a dismal 2015 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys.

Though the Cowboys have compiled a 4-11 record to sit last in the NFC East standings after starting quarterback Tony Romo was absent for most of the season, the team’s executive vice president Stephen Jones has described Garrett’s job as “safe”.

In an interview with NFL Media, Jones said that a coaching change was not always the right answer when teams were struggling for consistency and that Garrett would not be a casualty on what has become known as Black Monday.

”We’re not big believers in it (change). Jason, a year ago, everyone thought he hung the moon,“ Jones said. ”That’s the terrible thing about this business: You take one year, and change everything. This doesn’t faze us, it won’t faze us.

“We’re totally in with Jason. We’re totally in with our staff. He’s safe.”

Garrett’s position was thought to be under threat two years ago after the storied Cowboys had gone 8-8 for three consecutive seasons.

But he survived and took the Cowboys to the playoffs in 2014 with a 12-4 regular season record.

This campaign began brightly but it all went wrong for Dallas after Romo suffered a broken collarbone in the second game.

Even though the Cowboys won that game against the Philadelphia Eagles to go 2-0, they lost the next seven while Romo was healing.

”We had injuries, yes, but Jason doesn’t want to use that as an excuse,“ said Jones. ”I don’t want to use that as excuse. There’s no way we shouldn’t have won three or four more games especially with the division we’re in.

“Teams win games in those situations and we’re taking accountability for that. We should be able to win games without Tony.”

The Cowboys will end the regular season under close scrutiny on Sunday when they host the division champion Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium.

“One question that’s fair is if we have a system in place that’s not good for other quarterbacks,” said Jones.

“How come we can’t adapt when Tony’s not in the game? It’s the same group of coaches, the same cast from a top-five offense, but we don’t have the same stats.”