Cowboys' Hardy will not fight four-game NFL suspension

Aug 29, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy (76) on the sidelines during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy said on Thursday he will accept his four-game NFL suspension over a domestic violence incident and will not pursue legal action accusing the league of violating its personal-conduct policy in the matter.

Hardy was suspended for 10 games by National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell in April but an arbitrator in July trimmed the ban to four games.

“While I am terribly disappointed to miss the first four games of this season, I am absolutely determined that my issue is not going to be a distraction for the Cowboys,” Hardy said in a statement.

“I have enormous affection and respect for everyone here, and having seen the impact a court case can have on an NFL organization, I believe it is in the team’s best interest for me to announce that I will not pursue any further litigation.”

Hardy, a five-year NFL veteran, was found guilty by a district court judge in July 2014 of assaulting his former girlfriend, Nicole Holder. But he appealed the verdict and under North Carolina law was then allowed to have a jury trial.

The domestic violence charges were then dropped in February when Holder could not be found to testify.

Hardy, 27, will be eligible to return to action on Oct. 11 when the Cowboys host the New England Patriots.