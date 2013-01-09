Cowboys release defensive coordinator Ryan

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan rips off his head set while protesting a penalty against the Cowboys late in the second half of their NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys released fiery defensive coordinator Rob Ryan on Tuesday after another disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs.

Ryan, the twin brother of New York Jets coach Rex Ryan, had spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys where his demonstrative demeanor made him a colorful figure on the sidelines.

The Dallas defense did not show enough improvement, however, as they struggled with injuries and finished last in the NFL in interceptions.

Demanding owner Jerry Jones promised changes after the team finished 8-8 for the second consecutive year. The Cowboys have not reached the post-season since 2009.

“At this time, the decision has been made to move forward in a different direction philosophically on defense,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said in a statement.

“I have an immense amount of respect for Rob as a person and as a football coach and I wish him and his family the very best.”