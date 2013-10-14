Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Redskins 31-16

Oct 13, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws a touchdown pass while being rushed by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Perry Riley (56) in the third quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 13 (The Sports Xchange) - Two huge returns from Dwayne Harris helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-16 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday night before 90,239 fans at AT&T Stadium.

Harris scored on a punt return and set up another touchdown, and Dallas (3-3) beat its NFC East rival to remain tied for the division lead with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unlike Dallas’ 51-48 loss the previous week against the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys weren’t forced to rely on Tony Romo’s arm. Dallas relied on its special teams, while its defense held Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III in check.

Coming off a bye week, Washington (1-4) never found a rhythm. The Redskins held sizable advantages in total yardage (433-213) and time of possession (34:32-25:28), but their long drives ended in field goals instead of touchdowns.

Harris finished with 113 yards on kickoff returns and 109 yards on two punt returns, setting a career high in both categories. He scored on an 86-yard punt return late in the second quarter, and his 90-yard kickoff return early in the third quarter led directly to a touchdown and a 21-9 Dallas lead.

Griffin had his best rushing outing of the season with 77 yards, more than doubling his total though the first four games, but he threw an interception and lost a fumble inside Washington’s 5-yard line to set up a short Dallas touchdown drive.

Griffin completed 19 of 39 passes for 246 yards.

Romo, coming off team-record totals of 506 yards and four touchdowns against Denver, had only 170 yards on 18-of-30 passing Sunday. His only scoring pass, a 15-yarder to Terrence Williams in the back corner of the end zone in the third quarter, followed Harris’ long kickoff return.