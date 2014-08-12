Cowboys cornerback Scandrick gets four-game ban for PED

Nov 10, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas (23) gets face masked by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports - RTX158OU

(Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick has been suspended for four games after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, the NFL reported on Monday.

Scandrick will be eligible to return to action on October 5 against the Houston Texans.

Entering his seventh season in the NFL, Scandrick started 15 of 16 games for the Cowboys last season. He had 64 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

His absence will further weaken a Dallas defense already missing key players due to injury.