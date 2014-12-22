FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cowboys roll into playoffs with big win over Colts
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 22, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

Cowboys roll into playoffs with big win over Colts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) and defensive tackle Terrell McClain (97) celebrate winning the game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium. Dallas beat Indianapolis 42-7. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys made it back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season when they crushed the Indianapolis Colts 42-7 on Sunday to claim the NFC East title.

Tony Romo passed for three touchdowns in the first half -- and four for the game -- as he completed 18 of 20 throws for 218 yards to become the Cowboys’ all-time passing leader.

Dallas won their third straight to improve to 11-4.

Indianapolis, already playoff bound as the AFC South champions, had a four-game winning streak snapped. The Colts (10-5) did not score until less than six minutes were left in the game.

The Cowboys, five-time Super Bowl winners, have not advanced to the title game since the 1995 season when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers for the championship.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.