Cowboys roll into playoffs with big win over Colts

Dec 21, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) and defensive tackle Terrell McClain (97) celebrate winning the game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium. Dallas beat Indianapolis 42-7. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys made it back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season when they crushed the Indianapolis Colts 42-7 on Sunday to claim the NFC East title.

Tony Romo passed for three touchdowns in the first half -- and four for the game -- as he completed 18 of 20 throws for 218 yards to become the Cowboys’ all-time passing leader.

Dallas won their third straight to improve to 11-4.

Indianapolis, already playoff bound as the AFC South champions, had a four-game winning streak snapped. The Colts (10-5) did not score until less than six minutes were left in the game.

The Cowboys, five-time Super Bowl winners, have not advanced to the title game since the 1995 season when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers for the championship.