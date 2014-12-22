Cowboys roll into playoffs with big win over Colts

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys made it back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season when they crushed the Indianapolis Colts 42-7 on Sunday to claim the NFC East title.
Tony Romo passed for three touchdowns in the first half -- and four for the game -- as he completed 18 of 20 throws for 218 yards to become the Cowboys’ all-time passing leader.
Dallas won their third straight to improve to 11-4.
Indianapolis, already playoff bound as the AFC South champions, had a four-game winning streak snapped. The Colts (10-5) did not score until less than six minutes were left in the game.
The Cowboys, five-time Super Bowl winners, have not advanced to the title game since the 1995 season when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers for the championship.
Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina. Editing by Patrick Johnston