Cowboys beat Giants in thriller

Sep 13, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) celebrates a victory with head coach Jason Garrett after the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Quarterback Tony Romo threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten with seven seconds left, giving the Dallas Cowboys an unlikely 27-26 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

The desperation drive covered 72 yards in just 1 minute, 27 seconds, completing Dallas’ rally from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit. Romo hit Witten in the middle of the field after fumbling the shotgun snap.

“You have to feel comfortable in that situation,” Romo said.

“I think Jason is obviously a special player. He’s obviously close to me and it’s a great feeling to be able to see him score that winning touchdown. He’s the best.”

Dallas extended its winning streak to eight games over the Giants in season openers and to five games overall in the series.

The win came at a cost for the Cowboys, however. Wide receiver Dez Bryant broke a bone in his right foot and will undergo surgery, coach Jason Garrett said.

Sep 13, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

New York converted three turnovers into 17 points, but poor clock management on the last scoring drive likely cost New York the game. Quarterback Eli Manning threw a pass out of the end zone on third down instead of taking a sack that would have eaten up precious seconds.

The Giants wound up getting a field goal to boost their lead to 26-20, but they left 1:34 for the Dallas offense. A running play could have knocked another 40 seconds off the clock, as the Cowboys were out of timeouts.

“It’s my fault at the end of the game. There’s nobody to blame but me. The decision to throw the ball there on third down was not a good decision,” Giants coach Tom Coughlin said.

“It should have been a run whether we scored or not. The clock would have at least given us the opportunity to take a few more seconds off.”

Romo finished the game 36 of 45 for 356 yards with three touchdown passes. The wild finish made up for his two picks.

New York’s opportunistic defense turned the tide in a game the Cowboys dominated early. The Giants scored twice in the final minute of the first half and went up 23-13 in the fourth quarter after intercepting Romo for the second time.

The big plays on defense nearly made up for the Giants’ struggles with the ball. Manning was only 20 of 36 for 193 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass or an interception.