Eagles win in overtime as Cowboys drop sixth straight

(The Sports Xchange) - Philadelphia quarterback Sam Bradford and wide receiver Jordan Matthews connected on a 41-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime to give the Eagles a wild 33-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

“It’s coming your way, win right here,” Bradford said he told Matthews in the overtime huddle. “And sure enough, he ran a great route, and obviously the catch was huge.”

The Eagles (4-4) not only avenged a Week 2 loss to Dallas (2-6) but climbed back into the thick of the NFC East race, trailing the division-leading New York Giants (5-4) by just a half-game.

“We’re just trying to get wins each week, and then we’ll pick our heads up after that last game against the Giants and see if we won enough,” Eagles coach Chip Kelly said.

“Our mentality is every single week we’ve got to go out and play to the end.”

Bradford completed 25 of 36 passes for 295 yards with the one touchdown and no interceptions. Matthews had nine catches for 133 yards.

Eagles running back DeMarco Murray, in his first game back in Arlington to face his former team, had 161 total yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys (2-6) lost their sixth in row, all without quarterback Tony Romo, in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations.

“You’ve just got to keep going,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett said. “You’ve got to keep banging away. You’ve got to keep doing things the right way on the practice field, playing the right way.”

As in several games during the skid, Dallas had their chances.

Fill-in quarterback Matt Cassel threw three touchdowns, two to wide receiver Cole Beasley, and finished 25-for-38 for 299 yards with one interception. Beasley caught nine passes for 112 yards.

Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant, in his second game since returning from a broken foot, produced 104 yards and a score on five receptions. Running back Darren McFadden gained 117 yards on 27 carries.

Whatever fireworks were missing early went off in the fourth quarter and overtime, as big plays were made on both sides.

Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks jumped an out route intended for McFadden and returned the interception 67 yards for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead early in the fourth period.

The advantage was short-lived.

Cowboys returner Lucky Whitehead took the ensuing kickoff 3 yards deep in the end zone and raced 79 yards. Dallas need three plays to go 24 yards for a touchdown.

On third down, Cassel rolled right and reversed field to avoid pressure. He lofted the ball into group of five players in the back of the end zone.

Bryant was one of them, and he outjumped everyone to snag the ball for his first touchdown of the season.

“I threw it up, and I thought I would give them a chance,” Cassel said. “That’s what Dez does best is make those kind of plays.”