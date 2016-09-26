Rookies lead Cowboys to easy win over Bears

Sep 25, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the pocket against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys' rookie tandem of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott lifted the Cowboys to a 31-17 triumph over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Prescott was in total command of the offense for a third consecutive game, and has now thrown 99 career passes without an interception, while Elliott rumbled to 140 yards from 30 carries for the most productive game of his fledgling career.

Their performances over the last three games have given a Cowboys team struck by injury in recent years some optimism for the future.

"We have a bunch of veterans that allow us to play and be ourselves. These guys give me all the confidence in the world," said Prescott after completing 19-of-24 passes for 248 yards and his first touchdown pass. "We have a great offensive unity and I'm glad to be a part of it."

Elliott had huge expectations upon him after he was the first running back drafted and the fourth overall pick.

Sep 25, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leaps over Chicago Bears safety Chris Prosinski (31) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

He has proven capable of carrying a large load for Dallas and turning in spectacular plays, like when he hurdled a Bears defender trying to bring him down in the second half.

Sep 25, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles for a first down in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

"Big backs have a lot of guys shooting for our legs. Adding a hurdle to my game is something that makes me a little more dangerous," Elliott said. "I just keep going to work every week. Today I took a step forward."

Unlike Elliott, Prescott's ascension from a fourth-round draft choice to a starter after Tony Romo went down with a back injury has come as a surprise.

Following their first week loss to the New York Giants, in which wide receiver Dez Bryant caught just one pass, Prescott went about building a connection with his key pass catcher and the work paid off when he found Bryant for a 17-yard touchdown.

"It meant a lot," said Prescott. "It took a lot of pass attempts to get it but it definitely felt good."