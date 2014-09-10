Former exotic dancer sues Cowboys' owner Jones for sexual harassment

Dallas Cowboy's owner Jerry Jones exits the Manhattan law office where the NFL Players Association met with the NFL regarding labor negotiations in New York, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

DALLAS (Reuters) - A former exotic dancer has filed a harassment suit seeking at least $1 million from Jerry Jones, claiming the Dallas Cowboys owner sexually assaulted her five years ago.

An attorney for Jones denied the accusations made against one of the best-known team owners in the National Football League and called the lawsuit filed on Monday a “money grab.”

“These allegations are completely false,” attorney Levi McCathern said on Wednesday. “This is nothing more than an attempt to embarrass and extort Jerry Jones.”

The plaintiff, Jana Weckerly, claimed in the lawsuit that Jones fondled her breasts and genitals and forced her to touch his. She also alleges that he made her watch as he received oral sex from another woman in the incident that occurred in a Dallas hotel room in 2009.

The suit also accuses the Cowboys organization of intentionally covering up the incident.

Speculation about the purported encounter grew in August when suggestive photos of Jones and two women appeared on social media.

“Someone has misrepresented photos taken at a restaurant five years ago for their own purposes,” Jones told The Dallas Morning News at the time.

“I’m just not going to comment on it.”

