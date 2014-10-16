Ex-exotic dancer's lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner dismissed

Dallas Cowboy's owner Jerry Jones exits the Manhattan law office where the NFL Players Association met with the NFL regarding labor negotiations in New York, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

DALLAS (Reuters) - The sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former exotic dancer against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seeking as much as $1 million in damages has been dismissed, court papers filed on Thursday said.

An attorney for Jones had denied the accusations made against one of the best-known team owners in the National Football League and called the lawsuit a “money grab.”

The plaintiff, Jana Weckerly, alleged in the lawsuit that Jones fondled her breasts and genitals and forced her to touch his. She also alleged that he made her watch as he received oral sex from another woman in a Dallas hotel room in 2009.

In the dismissal agreement signed by attorneys for both parties and a Dallas judge, Weckerly will “take nothing” from Jones or the Cowboys. The agreement also states that Weckerly’s claims are “barred by the applicable statutes of limitations.”

Attorneys for all involved were not immediately available for comment on the dismissal.

“Ms. Weckerly’s allegations were false. This case is over,” Levi McCathern II, the attorney representing the Cowboys and Jones said in a brief statement sent to The Dallas Morning News.