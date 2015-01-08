Dallas Cowboys 'Doomsday Defense' lineman Jethro Pugh dies at 70

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jethro Pugh, who played in five Super Bowls during his career, has died at the age of 70 of natural causes, the team said on its website.

Pugh, a stalwart on the Cowboys’ “Doomsday Defense,” joined the team in 1965 and played 14 seasons. He led the Cowboys in quarterback sacks for five consecutive seasons and played on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

“This is a sad day for Cowboys fans and our thoughts and prayers go out to Jethro’s family,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Pugh played in the dramatic 1967 “Ice Bowl” NFL Championship game against Green Bay when temperatures fell to about 15 degrees below zero Fahrenheit at Lambeau Field. Pugh was at the center of the action in the game’s defining play, a quarterback sneak by Bart Starr that gave the Packers the 21-17 win.

The Cowboys will be returning to Lambeau Field on Sunday for a playoff game against the Packers.