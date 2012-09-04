Cowboys' Ratliff to miss season opener with ankle sprain

Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Jay Ratliff stands in the rain before playing the New York Giants in their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jay Ratliff will miss Wednesday’s season-opening game against the New York Giants because of an ankle sprain, the National Football League team said on Tuesday.

Ratliff, who has earned a Pro Bowl selection for the past four years, suffered the injury in a preseason game against the St. Louis Rams on August 25.

The Cowboys, who have gone 16 years since they won the last of their five Super Bowl titles, could also miss seven-times Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten who has been listed as doubtful due to a spleen injury.

Witten had a scheduled medical checkup earlier on Tuesday and is expected to make the trip to New York, the Cowboys said.

The Super Bowl champion Giants will be without cornerback Prince Amukamara, defensive tackle Marvin Austin and tackle James Brewer for Wednesday’s game.

Amukamara is sidelined by a sprained ankle he suffered in a preseason game on August 24 while Austin and Brewer both have back injuries.