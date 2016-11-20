Aug 19, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - With rumors circulating that Tony Romo will have a new employer in 2017, the veteran quarterback is reportedly interested in playing for the Denver Broncos next season if the Dallas Cowboys decide to trade him.

Romo, 36, is officially a backup and said this week that rookie Dak Prescott deserves to be the starter for the 8-1 Cowboys. Romo missed the first nine games of the season but is now recovered from an August back injury that opened the door for Prescott to become the starter.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Romo is looking at the Broncos for 2017.

Rapoport said on Sunday that Romo "already has eyes on the Broncos as a possible destination if (Denver) general manager John Elway decides Paxton Lynch needs another year and that Trevor Siemian isn't the guy."

Other destination options for Romo could include the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, according to Rapoport.

Even if the Cowboys trade Romo, they will still have to deal with about a $20 million salary-cap hit. Romo would need to renegotiate his deal, meaning he could veto any move.

Romo is the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing yards (34,154) and touchdown passes (247).

Prescott, a fourth-round pick, has passed for 2,339 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just twice in 280 pass attempts entering Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

