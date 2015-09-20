Cowboys quarterback Romo out with a broken left clavicle

Sep 20, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) is helped off the field after being sacked against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo suffered a broken left clavicle in the third quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the team announced.

The 35-year-old Romo, who also broke that bone in October 2010, landed on his left shoulder when he was sacked by Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks.

The Cowboys said that Romo will be evaluated on Monday and at that time the team would know how long he would be sidelined.

Dallas, rated as one of the favorites to reach the National Football League playoffs, already are without star receiver Dez Bryant, who broke a small bone in his foot in the season opener last week.

Brandon Weeden replaced Romo against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday as Dallas went on to a 20-10 victory that lifted them to 2-0 on season.