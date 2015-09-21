Cowboys QB Romo out with a broken left clavicle

Sep 20, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) on the field after game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Romo left the game with an injury. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 20-10. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys suffered another serious blow to their playoff aspirations when quarterback Tony Romo suffered a broken left clavicle in the third quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Romo, who also broke that bone in October 2010 and was lost for the season, landed on his left shoulder when he was sacked by Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks during Sunday’s 20-10 victory in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys said that Romo will be evaluated on Monday before a timeline for recovery could be established.

Dallas, rated as one of the favorites to reach the National Football League playoffs, already are without star receiver Dez Bryant, who broke a small bone in his foot in the season opener last week and could be out eight to 10 weeks.

“We’ll assess the damage on Monday,” said Romo, who added that he had faith in backup Brandon Weeden.

Sep 20, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) is helped off the field after being sacked against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Five years ago, Romo suffered a broken left clavicle in late October (Week 7) and missed the rest of the season.

Weeden replaced Romo against the Eagles on Sunday and played a big role as he completed 7-of-7 passes including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Williams to clinch the win that improved Dallas to 2-0.

Weeden, in his second year with Dallas, has not achieved sustained success as a starter, going 5-16 as a starter when he was with the Cleveland Browns.

Romo returned to the sidelines with his left arm in a sling to watch Weeden fire his fourth-quarter touchdown pass, but Romo did not shed much light on his injury.

“It never feels good when you get hurt, especially when you feel good about your football team and we played so well tonight,” Romo said in an on-field interview.

“But I’ll be back. It’s going to take a little bit of time. It’s a broken bone.”