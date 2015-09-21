Cowboys' Romo to miss eight weeks, no surgery required

Sep 20, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) on the field after game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Romo left the game with an injury. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will not require surgery on his fractured left collarbone and is expected to miss about eight weeks of the National Football League season.

The four-times Pro Bowl quarterback, who suffered the injury after being sacked in the third quarter of the Cowboys’ Week Two victory over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, was evaluated on Monday.

“No surgery needed ... See you soon,” Romo, who suffered a similar injury in Week Seven of the 2010 NFL season and missed the rest of the campaign, tweeted.

Romo had completed 18 of his 27 passes for 195 yards at the time of the injury, the latest blow to a Dallas team that could be without All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant until December after he broke a small bone in his foot during last week’s season opener.

If the timetable for Romo is accurate, the quarterback could return for the final seven games of the 16-game regular season.

Sep 20, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox (91) recovers fumble during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Romo would leave the game with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas coach Jason Garrett said on Monday that Brandon Weeden, who replaced Romo on Sunday, will be the starting quarterback versus the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 27.

“Priority one has to be taking care of the rehab and getting him back as quickly as possible,” Garrett told reporters.

Weeden, who is 5-16 in career starts in the NFL, completed all seven of his passes for 73 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Williams, in place of Romo.

“Brandon’s done a really nice job getting himself prepared, mentally, physically and emotionally,” said Garrett.

“He has started games in the NFL ... he probably reflects back on those times and thinks about some of the things he did well ... and address some of the things he didn’t do quite so well.”