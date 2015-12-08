Cowboys' Witten gets 1,000 career reception

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) lines up against Washington Redskins defensive end Stephen Paea (90) in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten caught his 1,000th career pass on Monday, becoming the 12th NFL player to reach the milestone. Witten collected a short pass midway through the second quarter of the Cowboys’ game against the Washington Redskins toachieve the mark, just the second tight end to do so.

Tony Gonzalez, who played for Kansas City and Atlanta before retiring after the 2013 season, holds the record mark for a tight end with 1,325 receptions.