Factbox: Key dates for the 2016 National Football League season

(Reuters) - Key dates for the 2016 National Football League season:
Sept. 8 - Regular season opens with Carolina at Denver
Oct. 2 - Indianapolis versus Jacksonville in London, England
Oct. 23 - NY Giants versus LA Rams in London, England
Oct. 30 - Washington versus Cincinnati in London, England
Nov. 21 - Houston versus Oakland in Mexico City, Mexico
Jan. 1 - Last day of regular season
Jan. 7-8 - Playoffs begin with Wild Card weekend
Jan. 14-15 - Divisional playoffs
Jan. 22 - AFC and NFC championship games
Jan. 29 - Pro Bowl, Orlando, Florida
Feb. 5 - Super Bowl, Houston, Texas
Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes