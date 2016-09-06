FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Key dates for the 2016 National Football League season
#Sports News
September 6, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Key dates for the 2016 National Football League season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Key dates for the 2016 National Football League season:

Sept. 8 - Regular season opens with Carolina at Denver

Oct. 2 - Indianapolis versus Jacksonville in London, England

Oct. 23 - NY Giants versus LA Rams in London, England

Oct. 30 - Washington versus Cincinnati in London, England

Nov. 21 - Houston versus Oakland in Mexico City, Mexico

Jan. 1 - Last day of regular season

Jan. 7-8 - Playoffs begin with Wild Card weekend

Jan. 14-15 - Divisional playoffs

Jan. 22 - AFC and NFC championship games

Jan. 29 - Pro Bowl, Orlando, Florida

Feb. 5 - Super Bowl, Houston, Texas

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
