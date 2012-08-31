Key dates for the 2012 season

(Reuters) - Key dates for the upcoming 2012 National Football League (NFL) season.
September 5 - Regular season opens with the Super Bowl champion New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys.
September 9-10 - Remaining 30 teams start their regular season as part of the NFL’s Kickoff Weekend.
October 16 - New Orleans Saints assistant coach Joe Vitt can return to the team after serving a six-game suspension for his role in the team’s bounty scandal.
October 28 - London’s Wembley Stadium will host its sixth NFL regular season game when the St. Louis Rams play the New England Patriots as part of the league’s International Series.
November 22 - U.S. Thanksgiving Day games featuring Houston Texans at Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins at Dallas and New England at New York Jets.
December 16 - NFL returns to Toronto for a fifth consecutive season as the Buffalo Bills play the Seattle Seahawks.
December 30 - Regular season ends with 16 divisional games.
January 5-6 - Playoffs begin with Wild Card Weekend
January 12-13 - Divisional Playoffs
January 20 - Conference Championships
January 27 - Pro Bowl featuring All-Stars from the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii.
February 3. - Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes