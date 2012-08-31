Key dates for the 2012 season

(Reuters) - Key dates for the upcoming 2012 National Football League (NFL) season.

September 5 - Regular season opens with the Super Bowl champion New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

September 9-10 - Remaining 30 teams start their regular season as part of the NFL’s Kickoff Weekend.

October 16 - New Orleans Saints assistant coach Joe Vitt can return to the team after serving a six-game suspension for his role in the team’s bounty scandal.

October 28 - London’s Wembley Stadium will host its sixth NFL regular season game when the St. Louis Rams play the New England Patriots as part of the league’s International Series.

November 22 - U.S. Thanksgiving Day games featuring Houston Texans at Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins at Dallas and New England at New York Jets.

December 16 - NFL returns to Toronto for a fifth consecutive season as the Buffalo Bills play the Seattle Seahawks.

December 30 - Regular season ends with 16 divisional games.

January 5-6 - Playoffs begin with Wild Card Weekend

January 12-13 - Divisional Playoffs

January 20 - Conference Championships

January 27 - Pro Bowl featuring All-Stars from the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii.

February 3. - Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana.