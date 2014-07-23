FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-NFL Redskin Fred Davis sought in domestic violence case
July 23, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-NFL Redskin Fred Davis sought in domestic violence case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fred Davis turns to run after a catch against the New York Jets during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Washington Redskins tight end Fred Davis is being sought by police on a domestic assault charge, Washington police said on Wednesday.

Davis, 28, is alleged to have approached an ex-girlfriend while she was eating at a Washington restaurant early on June 2 with a man. Davis grabbed her by the shoulders and spun her around, police said.

When the woman walked outside, Davis followed and threw a handful of dirt and flowers from a plant box at her, police said. The two argued at length, then Davis got in a car and drove off.

The woman, 28, was not hurt. She reported the incident to police the following day, police said.

Davis, a second-round draft choice from the University of Southern California, played for the Redskins for six years. He was suspended indefinitely in February by the National Football League for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech

