Domestic violence charges dropped against ex-Redskin Fred Davis

Former Washington Redskins tight end Fred Davis turns to run after a catch against the New York Jets during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Domestic violence charges have been dropped against former Washington Redskins tight end Fred Davis, court papers showed on Thursday.

Davis, 28, was charged with simple assault and attempted threats to do bodily harm because of an altercation in June with a former girlfriend at a Washington restaurant.

Davis had been scheduled to appear in District of Columbia Superior Court on Thursday for a status hearing. Online records show the charges were dismissed on Wednesday.

Davis, a second-round draft pick from the University of Southern California, played for the Redskins for six years. He was suspended indefinitely in February by the National Football League for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.