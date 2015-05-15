FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL Commissioner Goodell will hear Brady's appeal: NFL website
May 15, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

NFL Commissioner Goodell will hear Brady's appeal: NFL website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - NFL Commissioner Goodell will hear New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s suspension appeal, the NFL website said on Thursday.

NFL Media reported that the league confirmed its decision to the outlet. Reuters could not immediately verify the report independently.

The NFL players union, which filed the appeal on behalf of Brady earlier on Thursday, called for an independent arbitrator to hear the case involving one of the league’s marquee players.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Ken Wills

