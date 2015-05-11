Agent for Brady says Patriots quarterback will appeal suspension

(Reuters) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, suspended on Monday for four games by the National Football League for his role in “Deflategate,” will appeal the penalty, his agent said.

Don Yee, Brady’s agent, said in announcing the appeal that the probe into the deflated football scandal will “be exposed as an incredibly frail exercise in fact-finding and logic.”

Ted Wells, an attorney hired by the NFL to investigate the allegations, said in his report that it was likely that Brady and Patriots personnel circumvented league rules by using deflated footballs in the team’s 45-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC championship game.

“The discipline is ridiculous and has no legitimate basis,” Yee said in a statement after the four-game suspension was announced. “In my opinion, this outcome was pre-determined; there was no fairness in the Wells investigation whatsoever.”