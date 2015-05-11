FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agent for Brady says Patriots quarterback will appeal suspension
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 11, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Agent for Brady says Patriots quarterback will appeal suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, suspended on Monday for four games by the National Football League for his role in “Deflategate,” will appeal the penalty, his agent said.

Don Yee, Brady’s agent, said in announcing the appeal that the probe into the deflated football scandal will “be exposed as an incredibly frail exercise in fact-finding and logic.”

Ted Wells, an attorney hired by the NFL to investigate the allegations, said in his report that it was likely that Brady and Patriots personnel circumvented league rules by using deflated footballs in the team’s 45-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC championship game.

“The discipline is ridiculous and has no legitimate basis,” Yee said in a statement after the four-game suspension was announced. “In my opinion, this outcome was pre-determined; there was no fairness in the Wells investigation whatsoever.”

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.