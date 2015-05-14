New England Patriots' Brady files appeal of four-game 'Deflategate' suspension

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks at Salem State University in Salem, Massachusetts in this file photo from May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Krupa/Pool/Files

(Reuters) - New England Patriots Tom Brady, a four-time Super Bowl champion and one of the National Football League’s most popular players, filed an appeal on Thursday of his four-game suspension for his role in the “Deflategate” scandal, the players union said.

An investigator hired by the NFL to determine how footballs used by the Patriots were deflated below league standards in their 45-7 rout of the Indianapolis Colts in January’s AFC title game, said in his report Brady was aware of the scheme.

Deflating the balls would likely allow Brady to grip it better, especially in the cold and wet conditions during the AFC title game in January.