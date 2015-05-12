FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New England Patriots say 'Deflategate' sanctions are excessive
#Sports News
May 12, 2015 / 1:13 AM / 2 years ago

New England Patriots say 'Deflategate' sanctions are excessive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New England Patriots Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Kraft said on Monday the National Football League’s punishment of the team and quarterback Tom Brady in the “Deflategate” controversy “far exceeded any reasonable expectation.”

“It was based completely on circumstantial rather than hard or conclusive evidence,” Kraft said in a statement, adding that the team has “unconditional support” for Brady, who was suspended for four games.

Brady’s agent has already said the quarterback will appeal the punishment, which was handed down by the league earlier in the day.

Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Alan Crosby

