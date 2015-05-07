Reaction bubbles up to deflategate report

(Reuters) - Reaction to Wednesday’s release of the long-awaited report on the “deflategate” scandal involving the New England Patriots varied wildly.

Some asked ‘what did you expect’, others claimed it was much ado about nothing, while at the other end of the opinion spectrum there were calls to punish the offenders.

A 243-page report three months in the making was released on Wednesday by Ted Wells, an attorney hired by the NFL to probe allegations that the Patriots purposely deflated the balls used in their 45-7 AFC title game win over the Indianapolis Colts.

It concluded that it was “more probable than not” that the Pats’ personnel were involved in breaking the rules and that New England quarterback Tom Brady knew it was going on.

“It was hardly a resounding finding after about three months of investigation,” Robert Boland, professor of Sports Management at New York University told Reuters, siding firmly with the much ado about nothing camp.

Boland scoffed at the notion that the incident would affect the reputation of four-time Super Bowl winner Brady, who prefers throwing softer footballs, or head coach Bill Belichick.

“I don’t think this is a tarnish on Brady’s legacy,” said Boland, who is also a practicing sports attorney and consultant.

“I‘m fairly certain the Patriots would have won that game using a live pigskin, or a live pig or bacon bits.”

Players took to Twitter to weigh in.

Colts linebacker Erik Walden expressed the view of many by acknowledging that the Pats deserved full credit for winning the Super Bowl but that they do whatever it takes to triumph.

“SMH (shaking my head) it’s not like we surprise of this chatter coming out the Patriots camp. It is what It is,” Walden tweeted.

“They still the champs. But just know what u are getting yourself into as a opponent when u playing them. They gone do whatever it takes to get that W#Iftheyaintcheatingtheyainttryin”.

Boland agreed: “It goes into the files of the Patriots who will do anything to win. Always on the edge.”

Former tight end and TV commentator Shannon Sharpe called for the NFL to impose punishment.

“The Pats punishment must be severe because spy gate taught them absolutely nothing about adhering to the rules,” tweeted Sharpe.

“Ppl will say Coach Belichick didn’t know. In the words of Commish Goodell to S. Payton. You’re the hd coach. You should’ve known,” added Sharpe, alluding to the ‘Bountygate’ incident involving the Saints.

Patriots coach Belch was fined $500,000 in 2007 for breaking rules regarding videotaping opponent’s signals from the sidelines in what has been dubbed ‘Spygate’.

The Pats were also fined $250,000 and forfeited a first-round draft pick for the transgression.

“If Tom Brady guilty then he should face the same consequences as someone on performance enhancing drugs!!! 4 game suspension for cheating,” tweeted free agent Nick Barnett, a linebacker who has played for the Packers, Bills and Redskins.

David Carter, executive director of the Sports Business Institute at USC, said the public verdict on Brady depended on the pre-deflategate position.

“Those that disdain him and the team likely find comfort in the report’s details, while supporters of Brady and the Patriots will rely on a small sense of uncertainty about the accuracy of the report to maintain their support,” he told Reuters.

Carter said any punishment ordered by the NFL will determine the impact on Brady and the Pats’ brand.

”The harsher these penalties are the more likely ‘undecideds’ will break in favor of those suggesting the cheating was deliberate and part of a longer pattern of deceit.

”At that point, the brands of both Brady and the team will be negatively impacted.

”The NFL will play a vital role going forward as the league’s actions will determine the extent of the branding impact.”