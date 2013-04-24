NFL to fight anti-gay bias, says N.Y. attorney general

The NFL logo is seen on a trailer parked near the New Meadowlands Stadium where the New York Jets and New York Giants NFL football teams play home games in East Rutherford, New Jersey March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The National Football League will step up its efforts to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Wednesday.

The action comes after at least three college football players said they had been asked about their sexual orientation during NFL recruitment interviews earlier this year.

As a result of discussions with Schneiderman’s office, the NFL will display posters in locker rooms that communicate the league’s anti-discrimination rules, and all 32 teams in the league will undergo training, including the people involved in hiring and recruitment, Schneiderman said.

The NFL also will improve methods for reporting harassment and will check in periodically with the attorney general’s office to track its progress.

Michigan’s Denard Robinson, Michigan State’s Le‘Veon Bell and Nick Kasa of Colorado have told various news media that during their participation in the NFL’s Scouting Combine, a recruitment event, they were asked if they liked girls or had girlfriends.

Schneiderman said those improper questions during the scouting combine led his office to review the NFL’s anti-discrimination policies.

“After the Combine, we reviewed our long-standing, anti-discrimination policy and discussed it with our teams at our league meeting in March,” league spokesman said Greg Aiello said in a statement. “We will reiterate and reinforce that policy in writing to our players, teams and staff in the near future.”

He said “discrimination and harassment will not be tolerated in any form.”

“My office is committed to ensuring equal protection under the law for all employees and job applicants no matter where they work,” he said.

Domonique Foxworth, president of the NFL Players Association, applauded the effort to create a more inclusive environment in professional football.

“The NFLPA appreciates Attorney General Schneiderman’s leadership to ending discrimination and to hold the NFL owners accountable to the highest professional standards in our workplace,” Foxworth said in a statement.