A Dish Network logo is seen on a satellite dish on a Brooklyn apartment building roof in New York June 4, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Satellite TV operator Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) said on Wednesday that it has struck a new carriage agreement with the National Football League's NFL Network and NFL Redzone channels, ending a disagreement over distribution fees.

Dish has restored NFL Network and NFL Redzone on its satellite-TV service, it said in a statement. Both channels will be added to its online video service Sling TV in time for NFL season, it said.