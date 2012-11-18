Hall of Famer Ditka released from hospital after stroke

(Reuters) - Super Bowl winning coach and player Mike Ditka has been released from a Chicago hospital two days after suffering a mild stroke, ESPN reported on Sunday.

The hugely popular Hall of Fame, 73, works as an analyst for the network. He plans on hosting his radio show again on Tuesday and hopes to return to ESPN’s NFL shows soon, his agent said.

Ditka was playing cards at a suburban country club when he noticed his hands “weren’t working quite right” and then he had a problem speaking.

Ditka coached the Chicago Bears from 1982-92, winning the Super Bowl after the 1985 season. He suffered a heart attack in 1988 but was soon back at work.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection as a tight end played with the Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

He helped Dallas win Super Bowl VI following the 1971 season as a player and Super Bowl XII after the 1977 season as an assistant coach.