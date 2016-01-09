Dolphins land Gase as head coach

Jan 11, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; File photo of former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase shaking hands with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) before the game in the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Miami Dolphins made Adam Gase the National Football League’s youngest active head coach on Saturday, believing the 37-year-old can end the team’s post-season frustration.

“We did exhaustive research on all of the candidates ahead of time and conducted thorough and detailed interviews with each person,” said Dolphins owner and managing general partner Stephen Ross in a statement on the team’s website (www.miamidolphins.com).

“In the end, I was convinced and the search committee was unanimous Adam was the right leader for our football team who best met all of our priorities.

“He has high energy, is competitive and driven to win with a mindset of teaching and developing players.”

Considered one of the top head coaching candidates on the market, Gase is reported to have had interviews for vacancies with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

Gase comes to Miami from the Chicago Bears where he served as offensive coordinator last season. He was Denver’s offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 when the Broncos and Peyton Manning led the league in scoring offense (34.0 points per game), total offense (430.1 yards per game) and passing offense (315.8 yards per game).

Only once since 2001 have the Dolphins managed to reach the post-season and they not appeared in the playoffs for the last seven years.