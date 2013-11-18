Investigator to widen probe into Dolphins bullying scandal

Miami Dolphins General Manager Jeff Ireland (L) speaks next to the team's owner Stephen Ross during a news conference at the team's training facility in Davie, Florida December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

(Reuters) - The National Football League’s (NFL) independent investigator looking into the bullying scandal that has engulfed the Miami Dolphins will meet with several of the team’s personnel as he continues his probe.

Prominent New York-based lawyer Ted Wells met with Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin for over seven hours on Friday regarding his allegations of bullying in the team’s locker room and has since arranged interviews with other members of the franchise.

“We look forward to meeting with Dolphins players, coaches and staff in order to get the facts and prepare a thorough and fair report,” Wells said in a statement on Monday.

“The Dolphins organization has been very helpful in arranging the interviews and urging their personnel to cooperate with the investigation. We have asked all Dolphins personnel to respect the process and avoid commenting on the investigation.”

Wells, who has experience in sports cases, was hired by the NFL to look into claims by second-year offensive tackle Martin that he was harassed and bullied by offensive guard Richie Incognito and other teammates.

Martin, complaining of emotional distress, left the team at the end of October and Incognito was suspended indefinitely by the team shortly after for conduct detrimental to the team.

Incognito filed a grievance last week against the Dolphins as he looks to rejoin the team.