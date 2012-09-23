Philbin gets burned "icing the kicker"

Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin (C) speaks with officials about a call as his team met the New York Jets during their NFL football game in Miami, Florida, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

MIAMI (Reuters) - Miami coach Joe Philbin defended his decision to call a last second timeout before the New York Jets attempted an overtime field goal on Sunday, even though it resulted in a re-take and a defeat for the Dolphins.

The Miami crowd was ecstatic after Nick Folk’s kick to win the game for New York from 33 yards was blocked.

The cheers were short-lived though as it transpired Philbin had called timeout right before Folk’s kick, annulling the effort and allowing Folk a second chance which he converted.

”I thought it was the right call,“ Philbin told reporters, ”I was planning it all along, to call timeout right before he kicked the ball.

“I really had no reaction whatsoever on that. That was the plan, the thing to do and we did it,” he said.

The tactic of calling a timeout just as a kicker is ready to strike the ball, often referred to as “icing the kicker”, is a widespread practice and Philbin said it is his standard approach.

“I would say that is our position right now that typically we are going to ice the kicker. But nothing’s in stone, I think,” he said.

Folk said he heard game officials blow a whistle but has a policy of attempting the kick even after a timeout is called.

”I could hear the whistle,“ he said. ”(But) I like to get one in, so I tell (long snapper) Tanner Purdam, all the time, even if it is late, go ahead, snap the ball and we’ll put it down and kick it.

“I think part of it too was our guys heard the whistle so they stopped what they were doing,” he said.

Miami kicker Dan Carpenter missed two field goals including an effort from 48 yards in overtime that would have sealed victory for the Dolphins.

“The team is busting their ass and I just didn’t come through. It’s something you don’t want to go through but there is nothing I can do about it now,” Carpenter said.

”You have to have a short memory no matter whether you just made 30 in a row or just missed three in a row, it doesn’t matter. It’s all about the next kick.

“I know how hard this team worked and obviously I let them down,” he said.