Goodell selects NY lawyer to lead Dolphins probe

(Reuters) - A prominent New York-based lawyer was appointed to direct an independent investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ workplace following allegations of bullying inside the team’s locker room, the NFL said on Wednesday.

Attorney Ted Wells of the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison was appointed by National Football League Commissioner (NFL) Roger Goodell and will prepare a report that will be made public, the league said in a statement.

Wells, who was not given a specific timetable to deliver the report, was appointed three days after Dolphins starting lineman Richie Incognito was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team after bullying and abuse allegations were made by Miami offensive tackle Jonathan Martin.

“Mr. Wells will conduct a thorough and objective investigation. He will ensure that we have all the facts so that we can address this matter constructively,” Goodell said in a statement.

“Ted Wells will have full authority to investigate as he deems appropriate. He is on the job as of today and will undertake to complete his work as promptly as possible.”

Wells is the same lawyer who oversaw special investigations into Syracuse University basketball team sexual harassment case and the NBA players union leadership dispute.

Wells was hired by the NBA players union and generated the report that led to a change in the head of the union.

”My task is to assemble the facts and present my findings to the commissioner,“ said Wells. ”I will do so fairly and comprehensively so that commissioner Goodell can address this matter properly.

“I will begin my work immediately and report my findings to the commissioner as soon as practical.”