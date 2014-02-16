McDonald unnamed player in Dolphins bullying report: agent

(Reuters) - Former Miami Dolphins lineman Andrew McDonald is the unidentified player named in a National Football League commissioned report on bullying charges in the Miami locker room, his agent said on Saturday.

The report by independent investigator Ted Wells refers to a ‘Player A’ as being a victim of bullying at Miami, and names offensive line coach Jim Turner as having participated in the bullying.

McDonald’s agent Brett Tessler said the player, who now competes for the Carolina Panthers, had no problems with the Dolphins.

“Andrew is disappointed that his name has become associated with the end of the investigation,” Tessler said in a statement emailed to Reuters that attributed himself as “Andrew McDonald’s (Player A‘s) agent.”

“He personally has no problems with the Miami Dolphins organization and has the highest opinion of Coach Turner.”

The Dolphins could not be reached for immediate comment.

Wells’s report said Player A “was subjected to homophobic name-calling and improper physical touching.”

Tessler declined to discuss any specifics about the bullying of McDonald, saying his statement spoke for itself.

Wells was commissioned by the NFL to investigate after the Dolphins’ Jonathan Martin accused team mate Richie Incognito of bullying.

The report said Incognito and team mates John Jerry and Mike Pouncey had engaged in a consistent pattern of harassment against Martin, ‘Player A’ and an assistant trainer.