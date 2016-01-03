FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dophins ditch GM Hickey after second poor season
Houston residents set to return to work
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Intrigue in Harare
January 3, 2016 / 2:44 AM / 2 years ago

Dophins ditch GM Hickey after second poor season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Dolphins have parted ways with general manager Dennis Hickey after two seasons, the team announced on Saturday, his lavish spending unable to help Miami end a playoff drought that stretches back to 2008.

Miami are 5-10 heading into Sunday’s season finale and Hickey finishes with a 13-18 record despite heavy investment in a team that were expected to challenge for a postseason berth before the campaign began.

“I want to thank Dennis for his work over the last two years. We talked about a number of different possibilities, but at the end we reached this agreement,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum said via a statement.

The Dolphins are also likely be searching for a new head coach this off-season after firing Joe Philbin in October and replacing him with interim coach Dan Campbell.

The Dolphins will host the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (12-3) on Sunday.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
