Dophins ditch GM Hickey after second poor season

(Reuters) - The Dolphins have parted ways with general manager Dennis Hickey after two seasons, the team announced on Saturday, his lavish spending unable to help Miami end a playoff drought that stretches back to 2008.

Miami are 5-10 heading into Sunday’s season finale and Hickey finishes with a 13-18 record despite heavy investment in a team that were expected to challenge for a postseason berth before the campaign began.

“I want to thank Dennis for his work over the last two years. We talked about a number of different possibilities, but at the end we reached this agreement,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum said via a statement.

The Dolphins are also likely be searching for a new head coach this off-season after firing Joe Philbin in October and replacing him with interim coach Dan Campbell.

The Dolphins will host the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (12-3) on Sunday.