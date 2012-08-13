NFL: Dolphins release receiver Johnson one day after arrest

(Reuters) - The Miami Dolphins have cut ties with wide receiver Chad Johnson one day after the flamboyant player was arrested for a domestic assault charge.

Johnson was released from jail after being arrested for a dispute with his wife and the Dolphins said in a brief statement on Sunday that they had terminated his contract just two months after signing him.

The 34-year-old, who legally changed his name to Chad Ochocinco in 2008 before reverting back to Johnson last month, was hoping the move to Miami would revive a career that has devolved into one displaying more style than substance.

A six-time Pro Bowler known for elaborate touchdown celebrations and showmanship, Johnson was coming off a disappointing 2011 season with the New England Patriots that resulted in him being released at the end of the campaign.

He enjoyed his best spell with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-10 but now finds his career at a crossroads.