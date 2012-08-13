FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NFL: Dolphins release receiver Johnson one day after arrest
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 13, 2012 / 3:40 AM / in 5 years

NFL: Dolphins release receiver Johnson one day after arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Miami Dolphins have cut ties with wide receiver Chad Johnson one day after the flamboyant player was arrested for a domestic assault charge.

Johnson was released from jail after being arrested for a dispute with his wife and the Dolphins said in a brief statement on Sunday that they had terminated his contract just two months after signing him.

The 34-year-old, who legally changed his name to Chad Ochocinco in 2008 before reverting back to Johnson last month, was hoping the move to Miami would revive a career that has devolved into one displaying more style than substance.

A six-time Pro Bowler known for elaborate touchdown celebrations and showmanship, Johnson was coming off a disappointing 2011 season with the New England Patriots that resulted in him being released at the end of the campaign.

He enjoyed his best spell with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-10 but now finds his career at a crossroads.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.