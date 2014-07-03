FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dolphins' Jordan banned four games for doping
July 3, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Dolphins' Jordan banned four games for doping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan (95) reacts after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the second quarter at Sun Life Stadium. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan, the third overall draft pick in 2013, has been suspended without pay by the NFL for the first four games of the season for taking performance-enhancing drugs, the team said on Thursday.

Jordan, who was drafted by Miami out of the University of Oregon, apologized for the impact his positive test would have on the entire Dolphins organization.

“I recently learned from the NFL that I tested positive for stimulants that are banned under the NFL policy,” he said in a statement. “I take full responsibility for the test results.”

Jordan, who had two sacks for Miami in his rookie season, will miss games against the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Raiders.

He is eligible to participate in all off season and pre season practices and games and can return to the Dolphins’ active roster on Sept. 29.

“Dion has accepted responsibility for his actions and is committed to improving, both on and off the field, in preparation for the upcoming year,” Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said in a statement.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

